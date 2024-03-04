You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 03 04Article 1920548

Entertainment of Monday, 4 March 2024

    

Sarkodie expresses love and gratitude on wife's birthday

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Sarkodie with his wife, Tracy Sarkodie with his wife, Tracy

Sarkodie has expressed profound gratitude and affection for his beloved wife, affectionately called Tracy Sarkcess, on her birthday.

In a heartfelt post shared via X, the rapper stated that Tracy's presence in his life has been nothing short of a blessing.

Accompanied by endearing photos, Sarkodie wrote: "God bless your beautiful soul. More Life. We are blessed to have you Tracy Owusu Addo"


Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment