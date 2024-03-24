Sarkodie has never been my friend after the abortion - Yvonne Nelson

Movies of Sunday, 24 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actress Yvonne Nelson disclosed that her relationship with rapper Sarkodie took a downturn following the abortion she had for him.



Detailing her experience in her book, 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,' she bravely shared about terminating a pregnancy involving Sarkodie, highlighting the strain it placed on their bond.



Yvonne expressed her disappointment, emphasizing that Sarkodie's absence during her time of need underscored his lack of support and care.



The enduring impact of the abortion has left Yvonne with emotional scars, shaping her perspective on their relationship.



Speaking on Accra-based Onua FM, Yvonne clarified the state of her connection with Sarkodie: "There was no rift between us. We are not friends, and after what happened in the book, we have not been close friends."



Asserting the importance of speaking out, Yvonne stated, "It is okay for people to feel the way they feel, but that doesn’t stop anyone from telling their stories."



"We are telling our young girls to speak up, and if you’ll speak up for people to feel uncomfortable, then that is their problem, so far as you are telling the truth," she added.