You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 05 09Article 1937153

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 May 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sarkodie to drop "The Championship" mixtape on May 24

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Sarkodie Sarkodie

Renowned rapper Sarkodie has announced the forthcoming release of a mixtape for his loyal fanbase, scheduled to debut on May 24.

Through a social media post, he excitedly shared the news, hinting at a potential earlier drop date.

Titled "The Championship," the mixtape is poised to delight Sarknatives eagerly awaiting fresh material from the artist.

Sarkodie's decision to engage his audience in real-time promises an immersive experience for fans.

As anticipation builds, Sarkodie's announcement underscores a thrilling moment for his dedicated followers.

Stay tuned for further updates as the release date approaches.


Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment