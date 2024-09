Music of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: Apnews

Sean “Diddy” Combs faces federal charges in New York, though details are not yet public.



His lawyer denounces the charges as unjust, asserting Combs’ innocence.



The charges follow a series of lawsuits alleging sexual abuse, including claims by former girlfriend Cassie.



Combs, a major figure in hip-hop, faces significant fallout from these allegations.