Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: CNN

They defend him against accusations and express faith in his innocence.

Sean "Diddy" Combs’ children publicly support him amid multiple legal battles, sharing a united family statement.



Combs faces over two dozen lawsuits, including serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.



His family remains steadfast during this difficult time.