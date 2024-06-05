Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sells majority stake in Revolt, the media company he founded

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: CNN

Sean "Diddy" Combs has sold a majority stake in his media company Revolt, founded in 2013.



The company now boasts its employees as the largest shareholder group.



This shift aims to align with industry trends, granting workers equity participation.



CEO Detavio Samuels emphasizes the importance of empowering employees as owners.



Combs' shares have been redeemed and retired, amid his stepping down as chairman amidst sexual assault allegations.



Federal investigators are reportedly preparing to bring accusers before a grand jury, probing allegations including money laundering and drug-related offenses.



Revolt Media, initially established to spotlight Black culture and hip-hop, undergoes a significant ownership transformation.