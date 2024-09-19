You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 19Article 1983257

Source: Apnews

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will stay in jail after bail is denied for a second time

District Judge Andrew L. Carter found that no conditions could adequately ensure community safety or the integrity of the case.

Combs' defense had proposed a $50 million bail with strict conditions, but this was deemed insufficient.

Prosecutors argued that Combs' history of intimidating witnesses and using violence warranted continued detention.

Combs is accused of sex trafficking and other serious crimes, facing a potential life sentence if convicted. His legal team plans to appeal the decision.

