Search Swipe Date (New Series) S1E2 Split The Bill | Nollywood 2024

Entertainment of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: Lady Laide Media

Search Swipe Date is a hilarious and thrilling romantic comedy series that follows two cunning con artists, Amaka and Femi, as they attempt to make quick money by scamming unsuspecting people on dating apps. However, each date comes with its own unexpected twist, leaving them in more chaos than they bargained for. From outrageous bills and insecure partners to cultists and over-the-top personalities, Amaka and Femi find themselves in increasingly absurd situations.



Throughout 12 episodes, viewers will be on the edge of their seats, laughing as Amaka and Femi navigate these awkward, funny, and sometimes dangerous dates. Their mission to get rich quickly takes an unpredictable turn when the two eventually cross paths and realize they're in the same game, leading to a surprising collaboration. Expect lots of surprises, clever schemes, and a whole lot of laughs!