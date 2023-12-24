Serwaa Amihere Foundation brings Christmas cheer to the lives of widows

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Serwaa Amihere Foundation today, 23rd December, 2023, brightened the lives and put smiles on the faces of, thousands of widows at a Christmas party held for these widows in Accra.



The foundation donated a variety of items, such as bags of rice, assorted food items, textiles etc, to the widows. The founder of the foundation, Ms Serwaa Amihere, an award-winning broadcast journalist and news anchor, and her celebrity friends, fraternised with the widows, to the admiration of all.



The Serwaa Amihere Foundation was founded in 2019 as a charity and Non-Governmental Organization with the main aim of supporting the destitute and less privileged in the society, particularly, women, in ways that their burdens would be lessened.



The foundation has therefore supported hundreds of widows over the years in diverse ways, including the provision of funds to beneficiaries for business startups.



It is therefore about time that she is recognized and commended by both the international community and the good people of Ghana for the projects she has so far embarked upon with her foundation.



The society continues to benefit from the activities of her foundation, and for that matter, must be commended and encouraged to do more.