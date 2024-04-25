Serwaa Amihere apologizes for leaked intimate video

Television of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Serwaa Amihere, a prominent media personality, has issued an apology following the online leak of a private video involving her.



The incident, which she revealed dates back five years, has deeply embarrassed her and caused distress to her family, associates, and the public.



Amihere's statement, released on April 24, addressed the circumstances of the video's release despite efforts by law enforcement to combat extortion and threats related to it.



She expressed regret for the impact on her personal and professional life, acknowledging the strain on her relationships and reputation.



The individuals suspected of circulating the video—Edem Saviour Ketti, Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio, and Henry Amponsah (Henry Fitz)—are currently under police investigation and face charges including conspiracy to distribute private images and sexual extortion, as outlined in relevant criminal and cybersecurity laws.



