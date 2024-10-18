Seven Ways To Keep Warm During Raining Days

LifeStyle of Friday, 18 October 2024

It has been raining consistently for the past few days, and it looks like cold weather is creeping in. Cold weather can significantly impact health and well-being if not properly managed. As temperatures drop, the body becomes more vulnerable to illnesses and discomfort caused by the cold. Understanding how to protect yourself during this season is essential for maintaining good



health. From dressing warmly and keeping your environment heated to practicing proper hygiene and avoiding common seasonal illnesses, there are several strategies you can adopt to stay safe and healthy during cold weather.



Wear Warm Clothing







Expects advises wearing wool or synthetic fibers to retain body heat, as well as multiple layers of thin, loose-fitting clothing instead of one thick garment. Good-fitting socks and slippers, along with sweaters, blankets, and duvets, are essential for staying warm indoors. He highlights the importance of keeping children warm, as they are still developing and at risk of hypothermia. Additionally, warm clothing, electric blankets, and heaters are recommended to maintain warmth during cold weather.



Avoid cold foods and drinks.







We must make sure the foods and drinks we consume during the cold weather are warm enough for the body. Due to the cold weather, foods, and beverages kept outside the refrigerator tend to assume room temperature and become cold.



Turn Off Air Conditioners







It is advised to reduce the use of air conditioners during cold weather, as many can cope without them in cooler seasons. Turning off ACs not only has health benefits, such as preventing allergies or flu in children but also saves energy and reduces costs.



Eat well







It is recommended that we maintain a balanced diet during cold weather, including at least one hot meal daily to help keep the body warm. He emphasizes that nutritious meals, which don't have to be expensive, are essential for staying healthy and can be enjoyed with family.



Always Carry An Umbrella/Raincoat







Always carry an umbrella or raincoat when going out, as unexpected rain can occur. Getting drenched increases the risk of catching a cold, so it's important to stay dry while outdoors for work, parties, or other activities.



Stay in touch







It is also advisable that we stay in touch with friends and family during cold weather to improve mood, reduce tension, and maintain a sense of connection, especially if housebound. He advises checking on elderly relatives or neighbors who may need help. He also notes that people living in warm climates generally tend to be happier than those in colder regions.



We must also try and stay active during this period by exercising is good for our health, one must be engaged in walking, for instance, it could help to generate warmth. If the weather prevents you from getting outside, stay active indoors by catching up on all the household tasks you have been putting off and exercising too.



