Source: BBC

The BBC highlights how stunning photos from the 2024 Paris Olympics echo historical art.



Examples include Gabriel Medina's surfing photo resembling religious ascensions and Simone Biles' gymnastic leap reflecting classical flying figures.



This blend of sports and art emphasizes the timeless interplay between athleticism and artistic expression.