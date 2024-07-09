Seven ways to handle a tough landlord

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: punchng.com

Blessing, after paying her rent, left for a year-long program. On return, she faced harassment from the caretaker for unpaid rent and threats of eviction. She involved a lawyer, which stopped the harassment, and paid the balance. Tenants facing tough landlords are advised to have a tenancy agreement, notify landlords of repairs in writing, retain a lawyer, ensure access to common utilities, understand quit notices, and ensure their caution fee is returned. They should also document the property's condition and seek compensation for improvements.



