Sex On First Date: Is Casual Sex A Relationship Killer?

LifeStyle of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: hindustantimes.com

Having sex on a first date doesn’t necessarily harm a relationship's potential, according to therapist Nupur Dhakephalkar. While early intimacy can create misaligned expectations, open communication about intentions and values is key. Building emotional intimacy through conversation can foster deeper connections, especially for those seeking more than physical attraction. If sex on a first date has happened, what matters is how partners communicate and connect afterward. A healthy approach involves understanding one's values, and emotional readiness, and practicing self-compassion, as intimacy is a natural part of human relationships, not a source of shame.



