Sex abuse allegations rock Indian film industry

Movies of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Source: BBC

The Malayalam film industry in Kerala is in turmoil following a landmark report detailing severe issues like sexual harassment and poor working conditions.



The report led to numerous allegations against top male stars, police complaints, and the resignation of key industry figures, including the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists.



The report’s delayed release and subsequent scrutiny have sparked mixed reactions, with some welcoming the changes while others criticize the impact on the industry’s reputation.