Source: BBC

Sex abuse allegations rock Indian film industry

Actor Siddique (center) has denied the sexual abuse made against him Actor Siddique (center) has denied the sexual abuse made against him

The Malayalam film industry in Kerala is in turmoil following a landmark report detailing severe issues like sexual harassment and poor working conditions.

The report led to numerous allegations against top male stars, police complaints, and the resignation of key industry figures, including the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists.

The report’s delayed release and subsequent scrutiny have sparked mixed reactions, with some welcoming the changes while others criticize the impact on the industry’s reputation.

