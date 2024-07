Television of Friday, 19 July 2024

Source: CNN

The historical drama "Shōgun" set a record with 25 Emmy nominations, becoming only the second non-English language show to be nominated for outstanding drama.



The series also earned individual nominations for Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano, and Takehiro Hira.



FX achieved a total of 93 nominations, with "The Bear" also making history.