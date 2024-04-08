Shasha Marley reveals turning down $50,000 political campaign song offer

Music of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian musician Shasha Marley has revealed how he turned down a $50,000 offer from a political party in Ghana this year to compose a campaign song.



Speaking on the Atuu show aired on UTV with Abeiku Santana, Shasha recounted receiving a call from an old friend about a significant opportunity that kept him up all night. The next day, they discussed the deal, which involved creating a reggae song for the political party.



“I had a call from a very old friend of mine who is not a politician, saying he has a big deal for me. I could not sleep that night. The following day, we met and he explained to me…,” Shasha shared.



However, Shasha Marley ultimately decided to reject the offer after discussing it with his wife, who advised against getting involved in politics.



“When I returned home and briefed my wife, she advised me against it due to the politics involved, and eventually I agreed and rejected the offer,” Shasha explained.



