Shatta Bandle to launch foundation, offering interest-free loans to physically challenged

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 August 2024

Source: 3news

Social media sensation Shatta Bandle has announced plans to launch his foundation in Ghana before the end of 2024.



The foundation aims to support the less privileged and physically challenged individuals in society.



In an interview on Showbiz 360, Shatta Bandle revealed his intention to provide interest-free loans of up to $1,000 to physically challenged people to help them start businesses.



He plans to begin the initiative in Ghana and potentially expand to other African countries.