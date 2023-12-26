Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene storm Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon event, raise morale

Celebrated Ghanaian dancehall artist, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, alias Shatta Wale, brought the Akwaaba Village to a standstill on Monday, December 25, 2023, when he visited the center for a Guinness World Record attempt.



Female journalist and entrepreneur, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, is currently pursuing the longest singing marathon title in a daring event that commenced on December 24 and will continue until December 27, 2023.



The Akwaaba Village in Accra, which is hosting the event, has been the center of attraction for several prominent and regular Ghanaians who have been trooping to the venue to offer their support to Asantewaa.



In a moment filled with fun and ecstasy, Shatta Wale and singer Eugene showed up on Sunday night to offer moral support to Asantewaa.



The presence of Shatta Wale birthed an emotional scene when Asantewaa sighted Shatta Wale. The two sang along to Shatta Wale’s songs as hundreds of fans gathered and cheered them on.



Already, several public figures including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party have visited the venue.



Other celebrities including Nana Ama McBrown, Kwaku Manu, Efya, Sister Afia, Eno Barony and others have also shown up at the Akwaaba Village.



Watch scenes from Shatta Wale’s presence below:





Where Shatta Wale sprayed the money at the #Afuaasantewaasingathon did not in any way affect what was going on! In fact, his presence was well-received and calm. He was towards the exit when the money came in. And that did not disturb the show in any way. ???? https://t.co/dOX2PgrgS8