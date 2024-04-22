Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy rivalry escalates beyond music - Kofi Jamar

Entertainment of Monday, 22 April 2024

Ghanaian artiste Kofi Jamar has weighed in on the ongoing feud between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, noting that their rivalry has evolved into a personal conflict extending beyond mere musical disagreements.



Jamar's remarks follow recent verbal attacks by Shatta Wale directed at Stonebwoy, particularly criticizing him for missing a scheduled performance at the Abeka Sallah event and making derogatory comments about his disability.



Expressing his views, Kofi Jamar emphasized, "When a rivalry transcends the realm of planned musical disagreements, it becomes more personal, moving beyond the initial music-related issues."



He continued, "Observing from a distance, I believe the rivalry between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale has taken a personal turn."



In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Property FM, Jamar lamented the shift in dynamics, wishing for a return to the constructive nature of their past disagreements. He added, "I hope they realize that while the rivalry may have served its purpose before, it's no longer beneficial to continue down this path."