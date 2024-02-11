Shatta Wale acknowledges collective efforts in Ghana's music industry

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Shatta Wale, in a recent interview on Power FM, delved into discussions about the music industry, his latest album, and the current landscape of Ghanaian music.



During the interview, when asked about the biggest artiste in Ghana, Shatta Wale diverged from self-promotion and gracefully acknowledged the collective efforts of his peers. He emphasized the vibrant musical ecosystem in Ghana, stating, "Many people would say I’m the biggest, but I can’t be the only player on the pitch."



Shatta Wale expressed admiration for fellow artists including StoneBwoy, Sarkodie, Medikal, Black Sherif, Kuami Eugene, and Wendy Shay, highlighting their contributions to the dynamism and growth of Ghanaian music. He emphasized, "We’re all doing well," and refrained from claiming sole dominance, asserting, "So I can’t say I’m the biggest, but I will say we are the biggest!"



Shatta Wale's humility and recognition of his contemporaries' achievements resonated with fans and industry observers, reflecting a mature outlook and the collaborative spirit prevalent in the Ghanaian music scene.



In addition to discussing his latest album "KONEKT" and collaboration with Beyoncé, Shatta Wale also shared insights into the challenges faced by artists in dealing with entertainment pundits during the interview.