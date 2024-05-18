Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy's dominance in the reggae-dancehall genre can't be overlooked - Sammy Flex to King Lagazee

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Entertainment analyst Sammy Flex has rebutted King Lagazee's claim that Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy overshadow other dancehall artists, asserting their indispensable role in the genre's discourse.



King Lagazee's plea for equal attention for emerging artists in the field is countered by Sammy Flex, who emphasizes the duo's established legacy and fanbase.



He highlights their consistent presence in the spotlight, especially in awards categories, noting Shatta Wale's recent exit creating space for fresh talents.



Sammy Flex suggests that rather than debate their influence, it's time to acknowledge their impact and the opportunities their prominence offers to others.



Additionally, he reveals Shatta Wale's current disinterest in Ghana Music Awards participation, indicating a potential shift in dynamics within the genre.