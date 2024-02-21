Shatta Wale asserts financial superiority and criticises Sarkodie's music

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 February 2024
Shatta Wale, took to TikTok in a live session to express his views on fellow musician, Sarkodie.
In a bold declaration, Shatta Wale asserted his financial superiority over Sarkodie, emphasising his wealth and accomplishments.
During the live session, he criticised Sarkodie's music, stating it lacks meaning, coherence, and realism.
Shatta Wale went further to claim that even emerging artists produce more sensible content than Sarkodie.
