Shatta Wale blames parents for divorce trauma

Shatta Wale opens up about the lasting impact of his parents' divorce, revealing struggles with homelessness and trauma.



The dancehall artist shares his childhood desire to have both parents present, lamenting the lack of stability caused by their separation.



Recalling his ordeal, Shatta Wale reveals fleeing home for his mental well-being as his parents' decision left him homeless.



He recounts sleeping on the streets, relying on the kindness of strangers, including prostitutes in Nkrumah Circle, for shelter.



Shatta Wale attributes his tendency to cut off stressful relationships to his past experiences, advocating for removing negativity from life.



Reflecting on his journey, he emphasizes the importance of prioritizing mental health and cutting ties with those who bring negativity.