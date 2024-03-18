Shatta Wale calls for arrest of Nigel Gaisie over prophecy of John Kumah's death

Entertainment of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In the wake of the recent controversy surrounding the death of Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah, dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has urged law enforcement to apprehend Prophet Nigel Gaisie for his prophecy made last year regarding a threat against a certain deputy minister.



During a watchnight service in December 2023, Prophet Nigel Gaisie made cryptic declarations about an impending attack on a Deputy Finance Minister, without specifying the individual. He stated, "I saw a Deputy Minister of Finance... they want to attack him... they want to crash him."



With John Kumah's passing in March 2024, speculation arose linking his death to the prophet's earlier pronouncement. In an interview on GTV, Shatta Wale expressed bewilderment that Nigel Gaisie had not been arrested yet, emphasizing his determination to hold accountable those who make false prophecies.



"I told myself that when I come out of prison, I am going to make sure they stop all these pastors from delivering those nonsense false prophecies... Really? And they haven’t arrested him? No, they have to arrest him, Maybe IGP hasn’t noticed it yet," Wale remarked on March 15.



In response, the late John Kumah's wife dismissed the prophecy, asserting that Nigel Gaisie was aware of her husband's health condition since November 2023. She criticized the prophet for delivering false prophecies despite knowing the truth about her husband's health status.