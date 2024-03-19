Shatta Wale credits Fantasy Entertainment CEO for Beyoncé collaboration

Music of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Shatta Wale credits Leslie Quaynor, CEO of Fantasy Entertainment, for his groundbreaking collaboration with Beyoncé on the 'Black is King' project.



Recalling the pivotal moment, Shatta revealed how a phone call from Leslie connected him to Beyoncé's team, altering the course of his career trajectory.



"My dad is in America. Leslie of Fantasy Dome Entertainment. Anytime I go to America, he has been taking good care of me," Shatta expressed, reflecting on the significant role Leslie played in his journey. The unexpected call from Leslie, promising "the best news ever," initially puzzled Shatta, until he realized the magnitude of the opportunity at hand.



Shatta's disbelief turned to excitement as Leslie facilitated communication with Beyoncé's team.



"When I noticed he was serious about the Beyoncé conversation, I was like herh! JayZ’s wife? And I screamed," Shatta recounted.



Despite initial doubts, Shatta's involvement in Beyonce's 'Already' song solidified his belief in the collaboration.



The surreal experience culminated in a face-to-face meeting with Beyoncé in New York for the video shoot.



"The way she received me when I saw her was epic," Shatta reminisced, awestruck by Beyoncé's down-to-earth demeanor. Shooting the video in iconic locations like New York, Brooklyn, and Times Square added to the surreal nature of the experience.



Reflecting on Beyoncé's compliment on his vocals, Shatta emphasized the validation he received.



"When she saw me, she said she loved my vocals and that she didn’t want to be on that song with anybody," Shatta Wale recounted.



Beyoncé's acknowledgment, coupled with previous affirmations, cemented Shatta's confidence in his talent and solidified his place in the global music scene.