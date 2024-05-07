Shatta Wale criticizes Safo Newman's management over appearance

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Shatta Wale, the outspoken Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, has voiced his disappointment regarding the lack of investment in the appearance of emerging artiste Safo Newman by his management team.



In a video shared by Graphic Showbiz, Shatta Wale expressed his belief that it's crucial for Safo Newman's team to focus on building his image before aggressively promoting his music.



"They say there’s this new guy, Safo Newman, and I expect his management or those who discovered him to be sensible to take responsibility for his branding before sending him out there," Shatta Wale remarked, highlighting his concerns.



While Safo Newman gained significant attention with his debut track "Akokoa" last year, receiving recognition from top artists like Sarkodie, criticism has arisen regarding his appearance.



Critics argue that his image lacks the necessary "showbiz touch," prompting suggestions that he needs to elevate his appearance, echoing Shatta Wale's sentiments.



Since rising to prominence, Safo Newman has been frequently seen wearing a beanie, which has become a defining aspect of his identity.



In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, Safo Newman revealed that his choice of headwear symbolizes gratitude to a benefactor whose support has been pivotal in his musical journey.