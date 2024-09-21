Shatta Wale dashes bundles of cash to Efia Odo and others

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In the latest episode of the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast, Shatta Wale gifted hosts Efia Odo, Princess Burland, and Gisela Amponsah with significant cash.



Each influencer received two bundles of Cedi notes during filming, creating an unexpected highlight.



Shatta Wale’s spontaneous generosity was quickly shared on social media, where the hosts expressed their gratitude.



upcoming podcast episode is set to feature popular male crossdresser Headucator alongside Shatta Wale, generating buzz as snippets circulate online.



However, the cash gift has elicited mixed reactions. Some critics argue that Shatta Wale’s display of generosity is superficial, suggesting he should focus on supporting those close to him who feel neglected.



The contrasting opinions have sparked discussions across social media platforms.