Shatta Wale expresses regret over respect for undeserving individuals

Entertainment of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Shatta Wale has reflected on his life's biggest mistakes, revealing regret over respecting undeserving individuals.



In a statement, the musician expressed remorse for valuing and caring for people who failed to reciprocate his gestures.



Shatta Wale took aim at Ghana's legal system, lamenting a lack of recognition for his contributions and efforts.



Recalling his time behind bars, he criticized the justice system, suggesting disproportionate punishment for minor infractions, while pondering potential harsher consequences for lesser offenses.



In a Facebook post, Shatta Wale underscored his frustration, stating his daily struggle with anger due to his propensity to respect and care, especially in an environment where such virtues are undervalued by the law.