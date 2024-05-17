Shatta Wale have no plans of returning to Ghana Music Awards now - Sammy Flex

Entertainment of Friday, 17 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The manager of Dancehall sensation Shatta Wale, Sammy Flex, has revealed that the artist has no current intentions to join the Ghana Music Awards scheme. Speaking on TV3's New Day, Sammy Flex explained that while a permanent return isn't ruled out, there hasn't been any initiative to begin the process.



"At the moment, joining VGMA is not part of our objectives," Sammy Flex conveyed to Cookie Tee, emphasizing that it's not a priority for Shatta Wale's team.



Background:



Shatta Wale, along with Stonebwoy, faced an indefinite ban from the VGMAs following a 2019 altercation between them, which included the brandishing of a gun. This led to the revocation of their awards and the banishment from future participation.



Despite the lifting of the ban in 2021, Stonebwoy has pursued nominations in the award scheme, but Shatta Wale has remained steadfast in his decision to boycott the awards, despite urging from fans.



With Sammy Flex's recent statement, it appears unlikely that Shatta Wale will be returning to the award scheme anytime soon.