Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale reacted to accusations of insulting his manager during a performance in Bolgatanga.



Security prevented fans from getting close, leading Shatta to express frustration.



However, news outlets and social media misinterpreted it as a dispute with his manager, Sammy Flex.



Shatta clarified the situation on social media, dismissing the rumors.