Music of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has earned YouTube’s Gold Creator Award for surpassing one million subscribers.



His manager, Sammy Flex, revealed the award, previously kept private.



Shatta Wale, known for his hit songs and awards, will release a 14-track album titled *SAFA* on September 20, 2024.