Shatta Wale rejects Daddy Lumba comparison: “It is disrespectful”

Music of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: occupygh.com

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has dismissed comparisons between himself and legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba, citing the generational and stylistic differences between them.



While some fans on social media have drawn parallels between the two, Shatta Wale emphasized that such comparisons are misplaced, as they belong to different musical eras and genres.



He expressed deep respect for Daddy Lumba's legacy, acknowledging that his own contributions are in a different musical context.



Public reactions to the comparison are mixed, with some feeling it diminishes Daddy Lumba's legacy, while others see it as a testament to Shatta Wale's growing influence.