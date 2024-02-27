Shatta Wale's manager open to interview Stonebwoy on his media platform

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Sammy Flex, a broadcaster and manager of Shatta Wale, has expressed his openness to hosting Stonebwoy on his media platform for an interview.



Reflecting on his past interactions with Stonebwoy, Sammy mentioned that their last interview occurred during his tenure at Zylofon FM a few years ago.



"In my encounters with Stonebwoy, particularly during my time at Zylofon FM, I found no issues with him," Sammy revealed in a conversation with Kwame Dadzie on Showbiz A-Z.



When asked if he had attempted to feature Stonebwoy on his show post-Zylofon era, Sammy acknowledged the competitive dynamics within the Ghanaian music industry, especially among the top-tier artists. He highlighted the potential challenges stemming from his managerial role with Shatta Wale and the perception of possessing privileged information.



Acknowledging potential apprehensions from Stonebwoy's end, Sammy affirmed his commitment to journalistic integrity, stating, "I still have my journalism cap on, I still interview artistes."



Addressing concerns about the compatibility of his roles as an artiste manager and journalist, Sammy emphasized his ability to maintain a balanced approach.



Notably, Sammy Flex and Stonebwoy were previously associated with a reported altercation during their tenure at Zylofon Music.



Sammy Flex boasts a rich history in entertainment media, having launched the influential entertainment newspaper "Flex" in 2007. His career includes hosting the popular morning show "AM Pluzz" on Pluzz FM and serving as the Communications Director at Zylofon Music.



Presently, he operates Sammy Flex TV, an online platform focusing on arts and lifestyle, while also hosting an entertainment show on CTV.



In artiste management, Sammy has worked with prominent names like Guru's NKZ Music and served as the publicist for various artists before assuming the managerial position for Shatta Wale in September 2023.