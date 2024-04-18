Shatta Wale stands firm, declines apology to physically disabled society

Music of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale remains unapologetic towards the Ghana Society of Physically Disabled (GSPD) after controversy over remarks mocking Stonebwoy's disability.



In response to the GSPD's demand for an apology and retraction, Shatta Wale, in a viral video, refused to comply and questioned the society's intentions.



"You can't create a problem for me, I am a problem myself," the musician asserted, criticizing the society's request.



