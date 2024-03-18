Shatta Wale suggests internet cuts as a measure to combat cyber abuse

Entertainment of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale has, in a recent interview with GTV, proposed internet cuts as a potential solution to tackle cyber abuse, suggesting it as a method to sanitize the system.



Expressing concern over the rampant abuse facilitated by the internet, he speculated that world leaders might be considering such measures to streamline online behavior.



Shatta Wale articulated, "I feel them dey take we do science. They want to know how we will think without internet. The internet is too much into people's heads and people are abusing it so they tried to shut it down for people to sleep. The problems on the internet are getting too much these days."



Highlighting the positive impact of the internet, particularly in his career, Shatta Wale emphasized the need for responsible usage.



He remarked, "People are mishandling the opportunities on the internet. Somebody like me, I tell people me getting here was the internet, so I make positive use of the internet. I think our leaders want to shape us and help us discipline our minds because the abuse on the internet is too much."



Coinciding with Shatta Wale's comments, a major internet disruption occurred across West and Central Africa, as reported by the Internet observatory, Netblocks. Multiple subsea cable failures were noted, impacting countries such as Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Liberia, Benin, Ghana, and Burkina Faso.