Shatta Wale supports Afua Asantewaa amid criticism over GWR attempt failure

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 February 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Shatta Wale, has voiced his support for Afua Asantewaa amid recent social media backlash following her endeavor to promote Ghanaian music through a sing-a-thon initiative.
In the face of criticism and accusations of dishonesty surrounding her disqualification by Guinness World Records (GWR) for the longest singing marathon by an individual, Shatta Wale commended Asantewaa's efforts, likening her to the historical figure Yaa Asantewaa.
"Some Ghanaians won’t appreciate you but Shatta Wale and his Shatta Movement fans say Ayekoo. God said I should tell you, you are the Yaa Asantewaa of our time," Shatta Wale declared, urging Asantewaa to persevere despite detractors.
He further encouraged her, stating, "Go girl and forget some lazy Ghanaians… They just don’t appreciate but God and Shatta Wale fans appreciate your cause to make our music get to the highest heights."
Some Ghanaians won’t appreciate you but Shatta wale and his shatta movement fans say Ayekoo .God said I should tell you...Posted by Shatta wale(shatta movement) on Sunday, February 25, 2024