Sherifa Gunu praises Sarkodie's prompt collaboration in recent interview

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian singer Sherifa Gunu has expressed her admiration for Sarkodie's swift response to her collaboration request in a recent interview on Holy Daz Radio.



Gunu stated how the renowned rapper readily embraced her proposal for a collaboration without delay.



"Sarkodie did not drag his feet when I approached him for a collaboration," Gunu affirmed during the interview. She recounted how Sarkodie promptly obtained the contact details of the sound engineer and initiated the necessary arrangements.



Recalling their interaction, Gunu shared that Sarkodie took the initiative to inquire about her availability at the studio before she even arrived. "Sarkodie got ready before me," she revealed, emphasizing his eagerness to collaborate.



Furthermore, Gunu disclosed Sarkodie's generosity in providing her with money for fuel upon her request, underscoring the rapper's supportive nature. She remarked, "People will say whatever they like when they do not know the real character of someone," emphasizing her familiarity with Sarkodie's true persona.



