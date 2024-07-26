Shopaholic Episode 4: No limits for sporty spice, Nike hopping with KieKie

Entertainment of Friday, 26 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Join KieKie on a Nike shopping spree and discover the best sports outfits for style and comfort!



In this episode, you'll get an exclusive look at the latest Nike sportswear collections and find out how to choose the perfect outfit for your sporty style. From sneakers to stylish tops and joggers, KieKie has got you covered.



“Shopaholic”, takes viewers



Read full articleon a vibrant shopping spree through the bustling city of Lagos.



KieKie, the charismatic host explores a myriad of stores, unveiling hidden gems and sharing valuable insights on local finds. From fashion to gadgets, she guides the audience through her favorite picks, offering an inside's perspective on each location. The series captures her candid reactions to the city's eclectic shopping scene and reveals the costs of indulging in the metropolitan lifestyle. Engaging with viewers as shopping companions, each episode is a dynamic journey, showcasing KieKie's final selections.



Season 1, the Lagos edition, sets the stage for thrilling retail adventures. Expect Season 2 to explore Abuja, and Season 3 we’re coming to your country, city or town. Don’t forget to let our Host know the shopping plugs in your area. Catch new episodes every Friday on Lady Laide Media's YouTube channel. Make sure you subscribe and turn on post notifications for the series.



You don't want to miss a thing! Get ready to shop along and discover the best of Nigeria's vibrant retail landscape!



Watch Here:



