You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 01Article 1965620

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Shopaholic Episode 5

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Shopaholic Episode 5 Shopaholic Episode 5

Join Kiekie on an exclusive shopping spree as she shuts down Lagos with stylish picks!

In this Owambe edition, KieKie visits the Fabric Room and John 3v3 Millinery to find the perfect outfits and accessories for a standout party look.

Discover the best fabrics and fashion tips for your next Owambe event.

“Shopaholic”, takes

Read full article

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment