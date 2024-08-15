You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 15Article 1970444

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Shopaholic Episode 6 "Kikies Sopping Spree At Pink Perfection"

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Shopaholic Episode 6 Shopaholic Episode 6

Watch 'Shopaholic' Episode 6 – Must-Have Fashion Accessories For Every Woman: KieKie's
Shopping Spree At Pink Perfection
Episode 6 poster
Looking for the best fashion accessories? Join KIEKIE on a fun shopping spree at Pink
Perfection! From luxury items to everyday wear, KIEKIE finds the perfect accessories to make
your outfits stand out. Watch as she explores the store, picks the

Read full article

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment