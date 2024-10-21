Sierra Leone’s ABizzy shines in solo career after Black Sensation

Music of Monday, 21 October 2024

ABizzy, a talented singer and songwriter hailing from Freetown, Sierra Leone, has made a significant mark in both his homeland and the U.S. From 2001 to 2006, he was signed to Freetown City's Black Leo label, where he rose to prominence as the third key figure in the group. During his time with Black Leo, ABizzy collaborated with renowned artists like



Super Laj, producing hits such as "Baby No Cry" and "U Na D Wan," and teamed up with Javely on "Good Conversation," as well as La d Boss for "Girl You Nor Know." He also featured on Mad Man's iconic track "True Soldier."



In 2007, ABizzy took his artistry further by forming Sierra Leone’s first R&B group, “Black Sensation,” alongside Black Don. Together, they made history by being the first group to perform at the debut of SLMTV in Maryland. Two years later, Black Sensation released their debut album The Ladies Man in Columbus, Ohio. The group’s success soared in 2010 when they were nominated for and won the award for Best Requested Song on SLMTV.



Following their success, ABizzy and Black Don amicably decided to pursue solo careers later that year. ABizzy went on to release his highly anticipated debut solo album, Another Level, on July 9, 2011, marking a new chapter in his music career. His journey continues to inspire fans around the world as he builds a legacy rooted in passion, talent, and perseverance.



In 2013, Abizzy collaborated with Davido, and later in 2014, they released a few songs together. Abizzy has also worked with artists such as Reekado Banks, Terry Gee, Iyanya, and Patoranking. He is one of the most highly awarded artists from Sierra Leone.