Silva Lady appointed to Ohio African Community Excellence Awards board

Entertainment of Monday, 4 March 2024

Renowned radio and television personality Mavis Ama Nhyira Mensah, widely known as Silva Lady, has been appointed as a board member by the Ohio African Community Excellence Awards (OACEA), signaling the organization's commitment to excellence.



OACEA USA stands as a distinguished awards platform, recognizing individuals, teams, companies, and organizations that have positively impacted Ohio's African communities.



Silva Lady's appointment aims to leverage her influential brand to promote and publicize the awards program's events. With a rich background in various leadership roles, she brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to her new position.



"We are thrilled to welcome Silva Lady to our board. Her dedication and enthusiasm will be invaluable as we expand and serve our community," remarked the organizers of the awards scheme.



Expressing her excitement about the appointment, Silva Lady stated, "I am honored to be part of OACEA USA and eagerly anticipate contributing to its significant mission."



The organizers of OACEA USA are confident that Silva Lady will provide exceptional leadership and guidance to the board, fostering the organization's continued growth and success.



Silva Lady currently hosts DL Power Drive 'Aben Wo Ha' on DL 106.9FM, airing weekdays from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Her unwavering commitment to the welfare of women and children led to the establishment of the Silva Foundation, a Christian non-governmental organization.



Having graduated from the Institute of Business Management and Journalism (IBMJ), Silva Lady embarked on her media career at Fox FM. Prior to joining DL FM last year, she spent a decade as the host of 'Ye Ko Fie' on Oman FM.