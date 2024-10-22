Simi urges parents to raise financially independent daughters

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Nigerian singer Simi has called on parents to raise daughters who value self-sufficiency.



In a TikTok video, she emphasized the importance of financial independence for women, urging them not to rely on others for their needs.



"Don’t raise daughters to depend on someone else.



If someone spoils you, it shouldn’t be because you can’t spoil yourself,"



she said, stressing that independence provides security and confidence.



Simi acknowledged her privileged background, which gave her opportunities, and urged society to support women with fewer resources.



She highlighted the need for collective action in creating opportunities for disadvantaged women.



"There are women with less love, faith, and opportunities. When you can give a deserving woman a chance, please do," Simi appealed.