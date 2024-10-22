You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 22Article 1997081

Simi urges parents to raise financially independent daughters

Nigerian singer Simi has called on parents to raise daughters who value self-sufficiency.

In a TikTok video, she emphasized the importance of financial independence for women, urging them not to rely on others for their needs.

"Don’t raise daughters to depend on someone else.

If someone spoils you, it shouldn’t be because you can’t spoil yourself,"

