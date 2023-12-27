Sing-a-thon: Zapp Mallet apologizes for criticising Afua Asantewaa

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Renowned sound engineer cum music producer, Zapp Mallet, has rendered an apology for the comments he passed amidst Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s ongoing singathon challenge.



GhanaWeb reported that Zapp Mallet was backlashed by some social media users for passing negative comments about Afua Asantewaa.



Known to be an expert in music, Zapp Mallet critiqued the voice of Asantewaa and other issues about the challenge.



As most Ghanaians rallied support behind the Ghanaian journalist cum entrepreneur, the music producer stated that Afua Asantewaa will not be able to achieve her goal of singing non-stop for three days.



He said: “Even professional singers won't attempt a feat like this without a voice coach around to be coaching what to do. No strategy. Just play, I will sing. I feel for Afua paa. Herrhh! Find some heavy to eat. Singing is for the strong. Don't let deceive you. Now you see you can't even hit the key? So off-key. All bcos you tire. Smh. Where are our "famed" voice coaches? The girl is damn tired and she's losing her voice. Won't somebody show her how to revamp it? With the way she's singing? Smh”.



Given this, Zapp Mallet took to his Twitter page on December 27, 2023, and aplogised to Ghanaians for judging Afua Asantewaa.



He added that he supports her just like every Ghanaian.



“Guys, guys, guys, I'm so, so sorry. I just realized I was judging Afua Asantewaa so hard. Plz forgive me. I didn't know the rules. But I said some of the things out of concern for her. Pls, don't get me wrong. I'm behind her just like every Ghanaian," he wrote on his Twitter page.



Guys, guys, guys, I'm so, so sorry. I just realized I was judging Afua Asantewaa so hard. Plz forgive me. ,????????????????I didn't know the rules. But I said some of the things out of concern for her. Pls don't get me wrong. I'm behind her just like every Ghanaian ???????????? — Zapp Mallet (@zapp_mallet) December 27, 2023

