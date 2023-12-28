Sing-a-thon attempt: Delay sends a message to Afua Asantewaa

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In the midst of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum breaking the Guinness Record for the longest singing marathon and taking the title of Sunil Waghmare, media personality, Deloris Frimpong known as Delay, has shared a message to the aspiring record breaker as she’s close to achieving her goal



The challenge commenced on December 24, 2023, at the Akwaaba Village and is scheduled to end on December 27, 2023.



As Afua Asantewaa has not abandoned ship and is nigh on accomplishing her set goal, the founder of Delay Foods in an Instagram post on December 27, 2023, shared a video that captured her with Afua Asantewaa in a hotel.



In the video, she encouraged her friend whom she referred to as a ‘Lioness’ to finish hard.



“Good times with my sis @afuaasantewaasingathon. Finish Hard Lioness,” she captioned under the video.



The controversial television presenter was at the sing-a-thon grounds on the evening of December 25, 2023, to support Afua Asantewaa.



A video sighted by GhanaWeb and shared by Pulse Ghana on Facebook captured the reactions of Afua Asantewaa who expressed joy when she saw Delay, and Delay reciprocated the gesture.



Report has it that, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and Delay are close friends, and that explains the reactions on the longest sing-a-thon breaker’s face when she saw her.



Aside Delay, the Sing-a-thon breaker has received support from prominent figures such as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Ghana’s Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.



Showbiz personalities such as Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Nana Ama McBrown, and Cina Soul were also present to support Afua Asantewaa Aduonum.



Check out the post below:





ED/NOQ