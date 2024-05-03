Singer Ayra Starr releases artwork, track list for ‘Sophomore Album’

Entertainment of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: vanguardngr.com

Nigerian superstar, Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has released an artwork and track list for her upcoming sophomore album, 'The Year I Turned 21’.



The Grammy-nominated singer, who took to her social media pages to surprise her fans with an artwork and track list for her upcoming sophomore album, said she looked like a bag of money as she snapped at the artwork.



According to her, picturing in a highway setting while leaning on a vintage car made her look like a bag of money.



“Tracklist ‘The Year I Turned 21’ otherwise called ‘TYIT21’ is now available for preorder and will be released officially on May 31, 2024,” she wrote.



The music star already had the entire country anticipating her album, including fellow superstars such as Nigerian music star Wizkid, who reposted her artwork unveiling and showing support with the tag “Love it”.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the album featured some heavyweights across different countries in the world like Nigeria’s Asake and Seyi Vibes, America’s Giveon and Coco Jones, and Brazil’s Anitta, amongst others.



Starr is a Nigerian singer and songwriter, who began a fashion career at the age of 16 with Quove Model Management before deciding to pursue a music career.



After covering several songs by popular artists on Instagram, she posted her first original song on her page in December 2019.



The posting brought her to the attention of record executive Don Jazzy, who later signed her to his record label Marvin Record.



The singer later achieved mainstream international recognition in 2022, with the release of her song “Rush”.



The song charted in several territories, including Switzerland, Ireland and the United Kingdom, where it peaked at number 24.