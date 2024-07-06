Singer Sabrina Carpenter breaks UK chart record

Entertainment of Saturday, 6 July 2024

Source: BBC

Sabrina Carpenter has set a UK chart record by becoming the first female artist to hold both the number one and number two positions on the singles chart for three consecutive weeks, as reported by the Official Charts Company.



Her song "Please Please Please" remains at number one, while "Espresso" is at number two.



Previously, The Beatles, Justin Bieber, and Ed Sheeran have achieved similar feats. Carpenter’s upcoming album, "Short ‘n Sweet," will feature both hits.



The music video for "Please Please Please" has over 44 million views on YouTube, while "Espresso" has nearly twice as many.