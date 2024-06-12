Singer sues hospital, claiming fame-delusion mix-up

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: BBC

Alexander Morris, a member of the Four Tops, is suing Ascension Macomb Oakland Hospital in Detroit for halting emergency treatment and ordering a psychological evaluation instead of addressing his cardiac distress.



Morris claims racial profiling led doctors to dismiss his identity as a famous musician.



Despite suffering from a serious heart condition and pneumonia, he was denied oxygen and subjected to racial discrimination.



Only after showing footage of his performances did staff acknowledge their mistake.



The hospital, prioritizing patient safety, refused to comment on ongoing investigations.



Morris declined a $25 gift card apology, emphasizing the issue of racial discrimination in healthcare.