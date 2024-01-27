Sista Afia and Fancy Gadam resolve differences

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia and Fancy Gadam have successfully reconciled, putting an end to their recent differences.



The fallout occurred when Fancy Gadam failed to appear for Sista Afia's show in Tamale, leaving the 'Jeje' singer disappointed. In an interview expressing her displeasure, Afia mentioned that Fancy Gadam and his management were unresponsive to their calls.



Providing insights into his absence, Fancy Gadam cited timing issues and mentioned ongoing discussions between Sista Afia's team.



Expressing her sentiments, Sista Afia took to social media, stating that Fancy Gadam will always be her brother. She wrote: "FANCY GADAM, I really appreciate your apology; you will always be my brother. Let’s fly together, that’s all that matters. MUCH LOVE."